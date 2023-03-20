Uruguay dealt Araujo injury blow

The defender was able to complete a dramatic 2-1 El Clasico victory for the Blaugrana at Camp Nou, but he will not face Japan on Friday or South Korea next Wednesday (AEDT).

Barca revealed Araujo underwent tests on Monday and discovered he has done damage to his left adductor.

The 24-year-old scored an own goal to put Madrid in front, but Sergi Roberto equalised just before half-time and Franck Kessie's late winner put Xavi's side 12 points clear of its fierce rival at the top of LaLiga.

Uruguay will also be without attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Diego Hernandez and Sebastian Caceres have been called up as replacements by interim coach Marcelo Broli.