BUNDESLIGA
Football

Uruguay dealt Araujo injury blow

Ronald Araujo has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad for its two upcoming friendlies after suffering a thigh injury during Barcelona's win over Real Madrid on Monday (AEDT).

Getty Images

The defender was able to complete a dramatic 2-1 El Clasico victory for the Blaugrana at Camp Nou, but he will not face Japan on Friday or South Korea next Wednesday (AEDT).

Barca revealed Araujo underwent tests on Monday and discovered he has done damage to his left adductor.

The 24-year-old scored an own goal to put Madrid in front, but Sergi Roberto equalised just before half-time and Franck Kessie's late winner put Xavi's side 12 points clear of its fierce rival at the top of LaLiga.

Uruguay will also be without attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Diego Hernandez and Sebastian Caceres have been called up as replacements by interim coach Marcelo Broli.

News Uruguay Football Ronald Araujo
Previous Rashford withdraws from England squad
Read
Rashford withdraws from England squad
Next Deschamps backs Mbappe to excel as France captain
Read
Deschamps backs Mbappe to excel as France captain
-

Latest Stories

>