Matthew Hoppe scored for the first time on the international stage in the 83rd minute to seal victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

🇺🇸 UNITED STATES VS 🇯🇲 JAMAICA: FULL VOLUME! 🔊



Relive the @USMNT win over Jamaica of the #GoldCup21 🏆 in the stadium's ambient sound 🏟️#ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/vaktBKQ7Y5 — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 27, 2021

USA moves on to face Qatar in a semi-final in Austin. Earlier in the day, Canada defeated Costa Rica 2-0 to book a place in the other semi against Mexico.

🇨🇷 COSTA RICA VS 🇨🇦CANADA 🔊



Take a look at the best moments of @CanadaSoccerEN 's win in the #GoldCup21 🏆 quarterfinals with the ambient sound of the stadium 🏟️#ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/DIR8eqCANz — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 26, 2021

Though it took some time for the young USA side to find the net, it was another encouraging result for coach Gregg Berhalter.

With eight players starting for the first time in an international knockout match, the USA fought through some rough patches until that elusive goal arrived.

Schalke forward Hoppe, making his third appearance for his country, headed home Cristian Roldan's cross at the far post as Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake tried in vain to make the save.

USA needed the 20 year-old after Daryl Dike and Paul Arriola had trouble finding a rhythm up front.

Both departed in the 63rd minute and Hoppe was about to be substituted when he scored, before making way immediately after.

Hoppe had the best chance of the opening half for the USA in the 22nd minute, driving a left-footed half-volley in from the left side, but Blake's diving save kept the game scoreless.

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner did him one better in the end, posting his third clean sheet in four games while making five saves.