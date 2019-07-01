United States edges past Curacao

Weston McKennie's first-half header lifted USA past the minnows in their quarter-final clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

The defending champions was comfortable for long periods, with McKennie getting on the end of a Christian Pulisic cross for the game's only goal.

The result saw USA reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the 10th straight time.

USA started well as Pulisic went close twice in the opening four minutes.

The attacker fired wide after a driving run before then being denied by Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room, who made a superb save to tip over a Pulisic effort from close range after Paul Arriola's cross from the left.

Curacao managed to settle after the early scares, but USA found a deserved opener through McKennie's second international goal.

Pulisic cut in from the left before clipping a cross to the back post, where McKennie headed in.

While USA appeared to be in control, Curacao threatened at different times, with defender Darryl Lachman heading a corner over three minutes before half-time.

USA made a slow start to the second half before Pulisic almost doubled its lead, shooting just wide from the edge of the area.

However, Curacao looked the more dangerous of the two teams throughout the second half, while Gyasi Zardes blazed over the crossbar for USA in the 79th minute.

Curacao continued to enjoy periods in possession late on, with Leandro Bacuna almost scoring a stunning equaliser in the 84th minute, his 25-yard effort wonderfully saved by Zack Steffen.