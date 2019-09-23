UEFA hands down stadium sanctions

The trio of nations landed in hot water after the recent rounds of Euro 2020 qualifying matches, with incidents of racism among the charges levelled at all three.

Slovakia and Hungary, who met on 9 September in Budapest, must each play their next UEFA competition match behind closed doors, as ordered by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Both were accused of racist behaviour among their fans, with Hungary supporters also found to have thrown objects and set off fireworks, while an additional charge was brought relating to the conduct of the team.

Slovakia fans were also deemed to have engaged in racist chanting, with the same offence committed by Romania's followers as their team took on Spain and Malta earlier this month.

Additionally, Romania supporters invaded the field of play, set off fireworks and threw objects, according to UEFA.

The Romanian Football Federation was ordered to ensure the next UEFA competition match was played behind closed doors, with a second game subject to a one-year probationary suspension.

Financial penalties were also dished out, with fines of €83,000 for the Romanian Football Federation, €67,125 for the Hungarian Football Federation, and €20,000 for the Slovakian Football Association.

Slovakia's next home game is against Wales on October 10, while Hungary hosts Azerbaijan three days later, and Romania welcomes Norway two days on from that.