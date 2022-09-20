UEFA confirms Russia exclusion from Euro 2024

Russia has been exiled by FIFA and UEFA following February's invasion of Ukraine, with the country's national teams and clubs banned from competing in any continental or international competitions.

UEFA confirmed ahead of the 2022-2023 season that Russian clubs would be excluded from competing in their tournaments this season, although Euro 2024 was not mentioned in the previous update.

🏆 🇩🇪 The qualifying system for #EURO2024 has been finalised. Hosts Germany qualify automatically, with 53 nations vying for the other 23 places.



🔟 group winners and 10 runners-up qualify for the finals.



3️⃣ spots decided by play-offs in March 2024.



Full info: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) September 20, 2022

However, while confirming the procedure for the qualifying draw that will take place on 10 October, UEFA has now confirmed Russia will not be among the 53 teams drawn.

"All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of February 28, 2022 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 15, 2022. Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw," a statement read.

Germany, host of Euro 2024 and automatic qualifiers, will also not be in next month's draw, which will produce seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

The 53 participating teams are seeded according to the overall 2022-23 Nations League rankings and divided into seven pots, with the 10 group winners and runners-up qualifying for the tournament.

Playoffs will decide the final three qualification spots for Euro 2024, which is scheduled to begin on 14 June, 2024.