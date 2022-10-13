UEFA confirms four bids for 2025 women's Euros

The tournament was held in England this year, with the host beating Germany in the final at Wembley to win its first major trophy.

Plans for the next edition are now well under way, with UEFA set to make a decision in January 2023 after receiving four proposals.

"UEFA today confirmed that it has received final bids to host the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final tournament from four bidders following the deadline of 12 October," the governing body said in a statement.

"A final bid dossier was submitted by the football associations of France, Poland, Switzerland, and a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

"The UEFA Executive Committee will appoint the host association(s) of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in January 2023."

A bid involving Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden was confirmed on Wednesday, with Denmark having previously looked to host the tournament solely before electing to join forces with their neighbours.

France hosted the women's World Cup in 2019, while Portugal staged the 2004 men's European Championship and Switzerland were joint-hosts of the men's 2008 tournament along with Austria.