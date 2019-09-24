UEFA announces Europa Conference League

From the 2020-2021 season, the new Nations League structure will see 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and seven teams in League D.

Those Leagues will be decided by countries' overall ranking after the 2018-2019 competition, won by Portugal, with the draw taking place in Amsterdam on 3 March, 2020.

The format for the Nations League Finals, which sees the four group winners from League A meet in a knockout competition, will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the Europa Conference League will start in 2021, with matches played on Thursdays with kick-off times at 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

The new early kick-off time is also set to be in place for some Champions League matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2021, replacing the current 18:55 CET kick-off.