Tottenham reverses pay-cut decision

In a statement, Tottenham said that only board members would take salary reductions in order to protect the club's financial position, and chairman Daniel Levy expressed regret for the concern caused by the initial decision to furlough staff.

Spurs were one of five Premier League clubs to come in for criticism after taking advantage of the United Kingdom government's furlough scheme, along with Liverpool - which has since reversed its decision - Bournemouth, Norwich City and Newcastle United.

Levy insisted the move was made to protect jobs, saying in a statement on the club's official website: "The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally.

"It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times.

"We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club."

The club announced that equipment has been installed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to operate "drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff, families and their dependents", making it the first Premier League ground to be adapted for such purposes.

The pay of non-playing staff is something the club said it would keep under review, while making no announcement about salaries beyond May.

A statement on the club's official website said: "In these uncertain times, we have to ensure we are in a position to meet our financial obligations and protect the Club's ability to be able to operate when football returns. However, we also need, importantly, to support our wider communities and the NHS. This has been a week when we have worked hard to do both.

"In our last update we said we would keep our position under review, especially in the context of revised budgets and cost-cutting. Having done so we have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions.

"With no clarity on when football might resume and under what conditions, we shall continue to keep this under on-going review. We should like to thank our staff for their incredible support and understanding."