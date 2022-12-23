After Lionel Messi's Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, attention turns back to club football with all major competitions to resume in the coming weeks.

The Premier League is the first, with all 20 teams in action on either December 26, 27 or 28 (AEDT) while Ligue 1 and LaLiga get back under way in the following days.

You will have to wait until the new year for Serie A to recommence, before the Bundesliga starts back up again with Bayern Munich's visit to RB Leipzig on January 21 (AEDT).

It has been a while since Europe's elite paused for the World Cup, so Stats Perform provides a refresher of how things were before the hiatus.

BUNDESLIGA

Title race

In the Bundesliga, Bayern won six matches in a row prior to the World Cup, a much-needed run considering its had been victorious in just one of its previous six.

That upturn in form built a four-point margin at the top but the loss of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a broken ankle sustained in a skiing accident could be a big blow.

However, it is reasonable to expect Bayern has enough quality to see off the challenges of the likes of Freiburg and Leipzig and earn an 11th consecutive top-flight title.

Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 but it has much work to do to qualify for next year's competition after a disappointing start in the Bundesliga

It sits sixth and is playing catch up, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin also ahead of it.

It should be an exciting race for the top four spots with Werder Bremen in ninth just six points off the Champions League places, while Wolfsburg in seventh is a team to watch having gone nine unbeaten before the World Cup.

Relegation battle

Schalke has won just twice this season at the foot of the league and could face an immediate drop back to the second tier.

Stuttgart occupies the relegation play-off spot and called on former head coach Bruno Labbadia as it fights to stay up, while Bochum is between Stuttgart and Schalke.

Of the teams just outside the drop zone, Xavi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen won its past three matches prior to the break and appears to be moving away from trouble, while in contrast Augsburg failed to win any of its past seven.

LALIGA

Title race

It looks like a two-horse race in LaLiga, as it appears giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for an epic title fight.

Barcelona has its nose in front with a two-point margin over Madrid but Carlo Ancelotti's side came out on top when the teams met in October.

The next El Clasico will take place in March at Camp Nou and could have massive implications for who lifts the trophy come the end of the season.

Champions League spots

With Barcelona and Madrid stretching away at the top of LaLiga, Basque sides Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao are the teams that occupy the other Champions League spots.

Athletic is one of three sides on 24 points, while Villarreal in ninth is just three points behind after its Champions League heroics last season.

Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano are two teams that were not expected to be in the race for top four but sit in seventh and eighth respectively and are well within striking distance.

Relegation battle

Six-time Europa League winners Sevilla are in big trouble, with two victories in 14 matches putting it in the relegation zone.

It is yet to win at home and head coach Julen Lopetegui was relieved of his duties after the club's Champions League exit.

Sevilla is only kept off the bottom by Cadiz and Elche, with the latter yet to win a league game this season and picking up just four points before the World Cup break.

Big performances will be needed from World Cup heroes such as Argentina's Marcos Acuna and Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bounou if Sevilla is to secure it status in the top flight.

LIGUE 1

Title race

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain is on course to collect a ninth league title in just 11 years if it sees the job through.

PSG's players starred at the World Cup with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe facing off in a brilliant final and return to club football with the hopes of working together to finally win the Parisian club's first Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's failure to win European football's top prize last season cost him his job, despite winning Ligue 1 at a canter, and Christophe Galtier will know the same fate could befall him should PSG be defeated by Bayern in the round of 16, with the first leg set to be played in mid February.

PSG's domestic challengers include Lens and Rennes but they face a real challenge if they are to close the five-point gap to Galtier's side, who are unbeaten and have the division's best attack and meanest defence.

Champions League spots

While Lens and Rennes may not be able to catch PSG at the peak of Ligue 1, they will certainly fancy their chances of staying in the top three.

With fourth place in Ligue 1 only enough to earn a place in the Europa League, Marseille will be striving to dislodge one of the aforementioned sides and wrestle its way into Europe's premier club competition.

Lorient has finished 16th in the past two campaigns but an excellent start has it fifth, above perennial European contenders Monaco, Lille and Lyon.

Relegation battle

Wide open with the reduction of France's top tier to 18 teams meaning four teams will go down this season.

There is just six points between Reims in 11th and second-bottom Strasbourg, the latter of whom narrowly missed out on the European qualification spots last term.

Angers is propping up the league on eight points and its survival chances could take a significant hit if loses midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who is reportedly wanted by Barcelona after his outstanding performances for Morocco at the World Cup.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Title race

Arsenal holds a five-point lead at the top but Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will fancy its chances of retaining the title and has a rested Erling Haaland itching to get back scoring goals.

Haaland has been a revelation since joining from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 18 times in 13 games, though City's quest for a fifth title in six years has been hampered by defeats to Liverpool and Brentford.

With the Norwegian striker refreshed and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus out for three months with a knee injury suffered at the World Cup, Mikel Arteta's Gunners will be tested in 2023.

Champions League spots

Newcastle United has been one of the stories of the Premier League season, with a run of five straight victories under Eddie Howe lifting the Magpies to third.

There is still a long way to go but Newcastle is in a great position to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign under Bobby Robson.

Tottenham currently holds fourth position with Manchester United just three points behind in fifth, while Liverpool's poor start has it 15 points adrift of Arsenal.

Surprise package Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea are both on 21 points but a solid run of form could put the pressure on those above.

Relegation battle

It may be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for Lopetegui as he was appointed Wolves manager in November, with the Midlands club bottom of the Premier League at Christmas.

Only two teams in that position have avoided relegation in the past.

A source of comfort for Wolves fans will be just how many teams are in danger of the drop, with Bournemouth in 14th just six points above the bottom side.

Everton and Leeds United are once again battling having narrowly stayed up last season, while 2021-22 Europa League semi-finalist West Ham United is just a point above Nottingham Forest, which is in the bottom three after a tough opening to its first season back in the Premier League after a 23-year exile.

SERIE A

Title race

After an incredible start, Napoli holds an eight-point lead at the Serie A summit, the largest among the top five leagues.

It has achieved that in impressive fashion, yet to lose a league match this season and boasting the most potent attack with 37 goals in 15 matches, led by the division's top scorer Victor Osimhen (nine goals) and new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (11 goal involvements), both of whom should be fresh having not played in the World Cup.

Just three points separate Milan in second and Inter in fifth among the chasing pack but Napoli may soon be out of sight if it can continue its incredible early season form.

Champions League spots

Just six points separate second and seventh as teams desperately scramble to keep Napoli in view.

Inter is out of the top four on goal difference, while Juventus is third despite Massimiliano Allegri coming under pressure during a mixed start.

Italian champion Milan is second and Lazio fourth, while Jose Mourinho's Roma is seventh.

Relegation battle

The three teams in the relegation zone are yet to hit double figures for points with 17th-placed Spezia six points above the drop zone.

Cremonese, Sampdoria and Hellas Verona in 18th, 19th and 20th respectively have combined for two victories from 45 matches.

While the likes of Spezia, Lecce and Sassuolo may be looking over their shoulders they can remain pretty confident they will be playing Serie A football next season if the bottom three side maintain their dreadful form.