The stars of the World Cup return to beIN SPORTS

Headlined by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, they are the football super stars who lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and here's when they're back on beIN with their clubs.

Bundesliga - returns Saturday 21 January

World Cup stars to watch:

Josko Gvardiol - Croatia/RB Leipzig
Dani Olmo - Spain/RB Leipzig
Alphonso Davies - Canada/Bayern Munich
Jude Bellingham - England/Borussia Dortmund
Randall Kolo Muani - France/Eintracht Frankfurt

Carabao Cup - returns Wednesday 21 December

World Cup stars to watch:

Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City
Tyler Adams - United States/Fulham
Phil Fodan - England/Manchester City
Harry Kane - England/Tottenham Hotspur
Bruno Fernandes - Portugal/Manchester United
Bukayo Saka - England/Arsenal

SPFL - it's already back! 

World Cup stars to watch:

Aaron Mooy - Socceroos/Celtic
Kye Rowles - Socceroos/Motherwell
Cam Devlin -Socceroos/Hearts
Nathaniel Atkinson - Socceroos/Hearts

Ligue 1 - Wednesday 28 December

World Cup stars to watch:

Lionel Messi - Argentina/PSG
Kylian Mbappe - France/PSG
Achraf Hakimi - Morocco/PSG
Soufiane Boufal - Morocco/Angers

Axel Disasi - France/Monaco

Serie A - Wednesday 4 January

World Cup stars to watch:

Olivier Giroud - France/AC Milan
Theo Hernandez - France/AC Milan
Rafael Leao - Portugal/AC Milan
Angel Di Maria - Argentina/Juventus
Wojciech Sczezny - Poland/Juventus
Lautaro Martinez - Argentina/Inter Milan

EFL Championship - It's already back!

World Cup stars to watch:

Harry Souttar - Socceroos/Stoke City

2.Bundesliga - Saturday 28 January

World Cup stars to watch:

Jackson Irvine - Socceroos/St Pauli

 

 

