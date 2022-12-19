The stars of the World Cup return to beIN SPORTS

WATCH the stars of the World Cup back at the clubs live on beIN | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bundesliga - returns Saturday 21 January
World Cup stars to watch:
Josko Gvardiol - Croatia/RB Leipzig
Dani Olmo - Spain/RB Leipzig
Alphonso Davies - Canada/Bayern Munich
Jude Bellingham - England/Borussia Dortmund
Randall Kolo Muani - France/Eintracht Frankfurt
Carabao Cup - returns Wednesday 21 December
World Cup stars to watch:
Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City
Tyler Adams - United States/Fulham
Phil Fodan - England/Manchester City
Harry Kane - England/Tottenham Hotspur
Bruno Fernandes - Portugal/Manchester United
Bukayo Saka - England/Arsenal
SPFL - it's already back!
World Cup stars to watch:
Aaron Mooy - Socceroos/Celtic
Kye Rowles - Socceroos/Motherwell
Cam Devlin -Socceroos/Hearts
Nathaniel Atkinson - Socceroos/Hearts
Ligue 1 - Wednesday 28 December
World Cup stars to watch:
Lionel Messi - Argentina/PSG
Kylian Mbappe - France/PSG
Achraf Hakimi - Morocco/PSG
Soufiane Boufal - Morocco/Angers
Axel Disasi - France/Monaco
Serie A - Wednesday 4 January
World Cup stars to watch:
Olivier Giroud - France/AC Milan
Theo Hernandez - France/AC Milan
Rafael Leao - Portugal/AC Milan
Angel Di Maria - Argentina/Juventus
Wojciech Sczezny - Poland/Juventus
Lautaro Martinez - Argentina/Inter Milan
EFL Championship - It's already back!
World Cup stars to watch:
Harry Souttar - Socceroos/Stoke City
2.Bundesliga - Saturday 28 January
World Cup stars to watch:
Jackson Irvine - Socceroos/St Pauli