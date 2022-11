AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

They discuss the latest results from the tournament as the host nation makes a hasty exit, Iran scores a much needed victory and Senegal chalks up a win for African football.

Together they contemplate Enner Valencia's bid for the golden boot, preview Australia's crunch clash in Group D, make some bold predictions and much more. Tune in!

Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:

Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio