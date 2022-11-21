2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 3

German (G10futbol) sits down with Kat & Nick on The Early Kick Off Podcast to discuss the latest in the FIFA World Cup 2022 results, plus Giovanni van Bronkhorst's sacking from Rangers and MORE!

Getty Images

Listen to the full episode on demand | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Is it Coming Home? Van Bronckhorst axed from Rangers, is Muscat next? & can Messi finally do it for Argentina? They also get hyped and preview Australia’s first match against the French.

Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!

Download the first Episode  of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here: 
Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio

 

News Football Podcasts World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous Ronaldo defends timing of explosive interview
Read
Ronaldo defends timing of explosive interview
Next
-

Latest Stories

>