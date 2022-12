AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

Together they recap the crazy month of football in Qatar. Lionel Messi admits his time with Argentina is not over, Karim Benzema cuts ties with International football, and the team look back at all their predictions from episode 1.

All of this discussed and much, much more!

Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:

Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio