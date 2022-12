AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

They ponder the Marcus Rashford link to Paris Saint-Germain, review Croatia's upset win over Brazil in Qatar and wonder if the underdog narrative is overrated.

All that and much more!

Download the first Episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here:

Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio