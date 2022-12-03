2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 14

Olan Tekkers joins Kat & Nick on the latest episode of beIN SPORTS The Early Kick-Off Podcast to discuss the latest in football including the action from Qatar.

IWIY

THE EARLY KICK-OFF PODCAST IS AVAILABLE TO WATCH EVERY DAY @ 5.30PM AEDT ON beIN SPORTS

AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

They preview the Socceroos' highly-anticipated round of 16  showdown with Argentina in what will surely be 1000th match milestone man Lionel Messi's final chance at winning the World Cup and ask is it acceptable to support more than one nation?

Olan reveals what is the most important aspect of football in different parts of the world and cover much more!

Download the first Episode  of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here: 
Spotify;AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio

