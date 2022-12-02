2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 13

Danijel Nizic sits down with Kat & Nick to dissect a huge morning of upsets from Qatar, plus more of the latest football news on today's episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast.

A lacklustre Belgium are out with Croatia through to Round of 16, how does a crowd really affect the results? Plus, we explore the mindset of a goalkeeper at the highest level.

Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!

