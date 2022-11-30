2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 11

Former Sydney FC star Alex Baumjohann stops by to discuss the latest football news, plus preview the Socceroos clash with Denmark on today's episode of The Early Kick-Off podcast.

Catch up on the latest happenings in world football over the last 24 hours, including Belgium's bust-up, Ecuador's group stage and more, plus Baumjohann talks Bundesliga brilliance, friendship with Neuer and his dream run in the Champions League.

Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!

>