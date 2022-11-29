2022 FIFA World Cup
Football

The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 10

Danny Choi, renowned for his long-range wondergoal which broke the internet, stops by to review the latest FIFA World Cup action on today's episode of The Early Kick-Off Podcast.

beIN SPORTS

THE EARLY KICK-OFF PODCAST IS AVAILABLE TO WATCH EVERY DAY @ 5.30PM AEDT ON beIN SPORTS

AVAILABLE TO LISTEN TO EVERY MORNING VIA YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST PLATFORM

 

Catch up on the latest happenings in world football over the last 24 hours, including Brazil and Portugal booking their places in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

WATCH: Danny Choi's 70 metre wondergoal which broke the internet 

Together they review the latest happening in the world of football, preview the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, delving into their predictions and hopes for the cup, and play some fun games along the way!

Download the first Episode  of The Early Kick-Off Podcast here: 
Spotify; AMAZON MUSIC; Google Podcasts; Apple Podcasts; iHeartRadio

 

News Football Podcasts 2022 FIFA World Cup
Previous The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 9
Read
The Early Kick-Off Podcast: Episode 9
Next
-

Latest Stories

>