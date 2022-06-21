Tevez becomes manager of Rosario Central

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward Tevez, who began and ended his playing career with Boca Juniors, hung up his boots in early June.

His appointment with Rosario Central was confirmed on Wednesday (AEST) as the 38 year-old was handed his first coaching job by the top flight club.

Tevez won a remarkable 26 titles in his career and is among only four Argentine players to win both CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores and the Champions League, lifting the biggest prize in European club football with United in 2008.

He was a regular member of the Argentina national team for many years, featuring alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain, but missed out on the squad for the 2014 World Cup where the team finished as runner-up to Germany.

🇺🇦🗣️ ¡Las primeras declaraciones de Carlos Tevez como entrenador canalla!



🏟️ Carlitos habló con el Sitio Oficial tras recorrer el Gigante de Arroyito y también recibió el saludito de su viejo amigo Daniele De Rossi 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/WWO0FCoh02 — Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) June 22, 2022

Four-time Argentinian champion Rosario Central revealed on Tuesday that Tevez has signed a one-year deal, announcing on Twitter: "The Apache becomes the new blue-gold coach, after signing a contract with the club for 12 months."

Prior to Tevez signing his contract, goalkeeper Gaspar Servio told TNT Sports: "For me, it's something special that Carlitos [Tevez] can come here.

"If he does come here, the group will back him to the death."