Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond to feature in FIFA 23

The multiple Emmy-winning show, starring Jason Sudeikis as an American coach drafted in to lead a fictional English team despite no previous experience in the sport, will be featured across the game's major modes.

Lasso and his club, AFC Richmond, will be available to play in various modes, including career mode and online, while their Nelson Road ground - in reality Crystal Palace's Selhust Park - is also included.

The game, which launches on 30 September, will also include custom options for coaches and players, with several of the show's fictional stars also set to be included.

The series' social media accounts teased a potential inclusion earlier this week, showcasing star Sudeikis in character surrounded by a digital camera rig.

The American actor previously made headlines when he showed his support for England trio Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after racial abuse in the wake of the Three Lions' Euro 2020 final loss on penalties to Italy last year.