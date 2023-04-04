Switzerland to host 2025 UEFA Women's Euros

The sixteen-team tournament will take place across eight venues in Switzerland, with the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Lisbon on Tuesday to decide the venue.

The Swiss proposal eventually overcame a Nordic bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden after three rounds of voting, with Poland and France's joint venture eliminated earlier in the proceedings.

As host nation, Switzerland have secured automatic qualification and will compete at their third consecutive tournament, having made their first appearance in 2017.

The tournament will be the first international competition to be held in Switzerland, home nation to both FIFA and UEFA, since the Euro 2008 men's tournament when they were co-hosts with Austria.

Switzerland also previously hosted the World Cup in 1954, where they reached the quarter-finals.

The 2025 tournament will be the third since the competition was expanded to 16 teams, with England entering as defending champions.