Switzerland dents Irish Euro 2020 hopes

Ten-man Republic of Ireland missed the chance to secure Euro 2020 qualification as goals in each half earned Switzerland a 2-0 victory in Geneva.

Haris Seferovic struck after 16 minutes to throw Group D wide open, with the Swiss moving within one point of Mick McCarthy's team, who remain top, and Denmark, with the latter pair having played a game less.

Vladimir Petkovic's side also saw a Ricardo Rodríguez penalty superbly tipped onto the post by Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph with 13 minutes remaining after Seamus Coleman saw red following a handball inside the penalty area.

And Switzerland made the points certain in added time courtesy of Edimilson Fernandes on what was a night to forget for the Irish.

 

