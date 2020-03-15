Coronavirus latest
Swiss FA chief tests positive days after UEFA meet

Less than two weeks after meeting top football chiefs in Amsterdam, Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dominique Blanc, the president of the Swiss FA (SFV) has tested positive for coronavirus less than a fortnight after attending a UEFA meeting of European football leaders.

The meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, whose members include president of the Croatian Football Federation Davor Suker and president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi, took place on 2 March  in Amsterdam, with Blanc in attendance.

The 70 year-old received his diagnosis on Monday (AEDT) and went into quarantine at his home, while the SFV headquarters was closed until further notice.

"I'm feeling reasonably comfortable at the moment. I only feel mild flu symptoms," Blanc said in a statement on the SFV's official website.

