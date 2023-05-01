Swindon sacks manager Jody Morris

Morris’s final game of 18 matches in charge was a 2-1 defeat at Crewe, having been appointed to his first managerial role at the end of January.

Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will take charge of the final Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Crawley on 8 May.

“We would like to thank both Jody and Ed for their contribution and efforts since joining the football club, and wish them all the very best in the future,” a statement from Swindon read.

“Our aim when they took over was to push on and finish the second half of the season strongly, but as a club, we haven’t achieved our objectives.

“With just one more league game remaining before we reach the conclusion of the season, we feel now is the right time to take a fresh approach as we look to bring success back to this great club for 2023/24.

“Work is well under way to find our next manager, with an announcement in due course.”