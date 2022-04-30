Super agent Raiola's death confirmed aged 54

Raiola, one of football's most recognisable agents, was the representative of a host of household names including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Raiola had been in a critical condition at a Milan hospital. Reports of his death circulated in the Italian media on Friday (AEST), although this speculation was furiously denied by a spokesperson.

However, a statement released by Raiola's family on Sunday (AEST) confirmed he had passed away.

The letter, which was released on Raiola's official Twitter account, read: "In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

"We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief."