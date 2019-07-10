AFCON 2019
Sturridge offers reward for his stolen dog

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge pleaded for the safe return of his dog Lucci, who was stolen when his home in Los Angeles was broken into.

The 29 year-old took to Instagram after burglars broke into his Los Angeles house and stole his beloved dog along with several bags.

An emotional Sturridge pleaded with anyone with information about his missing dog to come forward, saying: We will pay anything for the dog."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Somebody stole my dog. I’ll pay anything. I want him back.

Sturridge has since posted several images of the missing dog and CCTV footage of the three hooded men who broke into his home.

"Whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anyting. I'm dead serious."

"I'll pay whatever, it doesn't matter the cost."

The missing dog only adds to an off-season of uncertainty for the England international, who is on the hunt for a new club after his contract expired at Anfield at the end of June.

 

 

