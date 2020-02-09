Storm Ciara forces postponements across Europe

The Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne, which was due to be played at 15:30 local time, was postponed because of the poor conditions caused by Storm Sabine, as it has been called in Germany.

The Bundesliga announced: "With the high winds and widespread rains that have been battering parts of Europe showing no signs of abating, the Deutsche Fussball Liga, in consultation with the local authorities, have decided to postpone the fixture on safety grounds."

A new date for the match will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dutch Eredivisie officials made an early call on the weather, deciding on Sunday (AEDT) that Monday's (AEDT) schedule would be cancelled.

That meant games including Utrecht's home fixture against leaders Ajax, and second-placed AZ's clash with third-placed Feyenoord, were postponed to a later date.

Belgium's Pro League also cancelled all its fixtures.

Some football continued in England, however, with Sheffield United playing Bournemouth in the Premier League, but the match between and Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium was postponed.

Top-flight fixtures in France, Spain and Italy went ahead, along with the Six Nations rugby union clash between France and Italy in Paris.