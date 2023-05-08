Stevenage seals second spot in League Two

The midfielder netted his first goal since the start of December, which came in the 5-0 rout over Pete Wild’s Bluebirds, as Boro claimed a 24th win of the season and secured a top-two spot behind champion Leyton Orient.

Both sides had early chances but the keepers were untroubled until the already promoted visitors took the lead after 25 minutes.

Barrow could only half-clear Max Clark’s cross to Reeves, who fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

After the break, Stevenage stopper Adam Przybek did well to hold onto a well-struck Robbie Gotts shot as Barrow pushed for an equaliser.

The former Wales Under-21 keeper then produced a fine double save with 20 minutes remaining to deny Ged Garner from point-blank range before stopping his acrobatic effort seconds later.

And Przybek once again frustrated the hosts when he kept out Josh Kay’s left-footed effort five minutes later.

Barrow substitute Jake Young fired over with time running out before Reeves clipped the crossbar with a late effort as Stevenage clinched the points.