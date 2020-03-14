State of play in Europe's big five leagues

As football associations and governments aim to slow the spread of the virus, top-flight competitions have been postponed for the time being.

Here is a look at the state of play in Europe's top five leagues.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Suspended since: 13 March

Suspended until: 3 April

Matches played: 28-29 of 38

The Premier League has been paused at least until after the international break, although the intended return date appears purely provisional as the league prepares for further discussions on the matter. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive, but are recovering well.

Liverpool is 25 points clear of defending champion Manchester City and needs just two more wins when play resumes to clinch a first league title since 1990, and a first Premier League title in its history.

Meanwhile, the race for European qualification is complicated somewhat by City's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after its ban from UEFA competitions. Fifth place, currently occupied by Manchester United, could be enough to play UEFA Champions League football next season.

At the bottom, Norwich City is propping up the league and sits six points shy of safety. But the five teams above the Canaries are separated by just four points as they look to avoid relegation.

LALIGA

Suspended since: 12 March 12

Suspended until: 3 April 3

Matches played: 27 of 38

LaLiga had been set to be played behind closed doors leading into the international break, but Real Madrid went into quarantine when a player on its basketball team tested positive, and the season was instead postponed for "at least" two match weeks.

Should the season be belatedly able to continue, a tense title race is on the cards. Barcelona leads bitter rival Real Madrid by just two points, having reclaimed top spot ahead of the suspension when Zinedine Zidane's side lost at Real Betis.

There are then just two points between Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in sixth, with Real Sociedad and Getafe also in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Espanyol, Leganes and Real Mallorca occupy the relegation places, but the latter two sides won their previous matches. Celta Vigo are a point clear of Mallorca in 17th.

SERIE A

Suspended since: 9 March

Suspended until: 3 April

Matches played: 25-26 of 38

Some Serie A matches had been postponed even before the Italian government confirmed a suspension of all sport in the country until 3 April, leaving the league table a little imbalanced.

The country remains in lockdown, while a number of players, including Daniele Rugani, Manolo Gabbiadini and Patrick Cutrone, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Italy's top flight had been engaged in a gripping title tussle, with defending champion Juventus only a point ahead of Lazio. Inter Milan has also been in the mix all season but lost to the Bianconeri behind closed doors last week to fall nine points off the pace, albeit with a game in hand.

Atalanta has lit up the UEFA Champions League this season and is hoping to qualify for next term. It sits fourth, three points ahead of Roma, which has played a game more.

Brescia and SPAL both look destined for the drop, meanwhile, but Lecce, which is in 18th, is level on points with Genoa, whose rival Sampdoria is a point better off.

BUNDESLIGA

Suspended since: 13 March

Suspended until: 19 March

Matches played: 24-25 of 34

Bundesliga matches have only been postponed for one match week as things stand, yet the clubs are set to meet on Monday as the DFL suggests a suspension until 2 April. Paderborn's Luca Kilian was the first player in the top flight to test positive on Saturday (AEDT).

The enforced break came as Bayern Munich was building a lead at the top of the table. There was a four-way battle between the defending champion, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach at one stage. But Leipzig is winless in two and has dropped to third, a point behind Dortmund and five behind Bayern.

Those four teams are not yet even assured of UEFA Champions League football, however, with Bayer Leverkusen in fifth on 47 points, three shy of Leipzig.

Paderborn is bottom and six points away from a relegation play-off, with Werder Bremen two points above. Fortuna Dusseldorf must make up four points to Mainz if it is to avoid the play-off.

LIGUE 1

Suspended since: 13 March

Suspended until: TBC

Matches played: 27-28 of 38

Rather than set a provisional return date, the Ligue 1 season is on hold "until further notice".

While the league's plan going forward is a little vague, the standings are clearer than in other countries. Paris Saint-Germain is 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand.

The top two should clinch automatic UEFA Champions League qualification if the campaign can continue, while third-placed Rennes has a point advantage over Lille.

At the bottom, Toulouse's miserable season has returned just 13 points. Amiens has 10 points more but is just one place better off and must gain four points on Nimes to reach the relegation play-off, which Saint-Etienne and Dijon are three clear of.