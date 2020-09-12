Spurs sign Alex Morgan in remarkable deal

Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Morgan has signed for the 2020-2021 season, subject to obtaining a visa, which will be Spurs' second as a professional side in the Women's Super League.

The 31-year-old attacker will arrive from Orlando Pride ahead of the Fall Series and the team will retain her NWSL rights upon her return.

2020 is the year of the unexpected, but next up — the first stamp on Charlie's passport. #COYS @SpursWomen pic.twitter.com/EkGnmFaQBN — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 12, 2020

Morgan, who will be reunited with Pride loanees Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky in north London, has not played competitively since giving birth to her daughter in May.

Pride head coach Marc Skinner said: "We understand and support Alex heading to England in order to obtain more match and training opportunities.

"Returning to play has been a long time coming for Alex and, as a player that is looking to not only get back to match fitness but also compete for an Olympic roster spot, the additional months of games and training beyond the NWSL's 17 October end date is right for her."

Morgan has won 169 caps and scored 107 goals for United States, with which she won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

She is the latest United States international to join a team in the WSL, after Manchester United brought in Tobin Heath and Christen Press, and Manchester City signed Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.

Her only previous stint in Europe came with Lyon in 2017, when she won a league, cup and UEFA Champions League treble.

Morgan has made the FIFPro World 11 on three occasions and placed third in the 2019 Ballon d'Or voting.