The veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender is La Roja's all-time leading appearance maker with 180 caps, while he was part of the 2010 World Cup-winning side as well as the European Championship triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

However, the 36 year-old, who has played 27 times for PSG this season, has not featured for his country since the 3-1 victory over Kosovo in March 2021, subsequently missing Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Nevertheless, De La Fuente has left the door open for the centre-half ahead of his first match in charge of La Roja against Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

Speaking during an appearance on Spanish show El Hormiguero, he said: "Sergio Ramos, like other illustrious veterans, has every chance to come.

"Making a selection is a very long process. First, we started by controlling all the Spanish players, then we reduced it to 70 or 80 players, which is six or seven players per position, and then we reduce it more.

"Of course in a first idea, both Sergio Ramos and Iago Aspas or other Spanish footballers who are very good and are on the lips of all fans have possibilities to come.

"However, that does not mean that they will come, because there are other players also very good, and you have to value many aspects – in addition to football – when making a call."

It is a month since De La Fuente succeeded Luis Enrique after Spain's World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco, and the 61 year-old admitted he was shocked by the acceleration of his appointment.

"I didn't expect it. It was very fast, because once the World Cup was over, I thought Luis Enrique was going to continue," he added.

"But there was a call from Luis Rubiales [Royal Spanish Football Federation president] in which he told me that he wanted me to be the coach and I told him that of course, because I feel strong and prepared for it.

"But I really did not think that this decision was going to be made so quickly, nor did I think that Luis Enrique was going to leave the national team. But in the end, the circumstance occurred and here I am."