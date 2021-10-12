Southgate expects contract talks after World Cup

Southgate's current deal is due to expire after Qatar 2022, but it sounds as if he and Football Association officials would like to continue the union.

In the meantime, though, Southgate said he is focused on qualification, which could be secured in mid-November fixtures against Albania and San Marino.

England holds a four-point lead in Group I heading into Wednesday's AEDT game against Hungary at Wembley.

"I think I said last month that I had asked to put that [contract talks] further back into the autumn as I just wanted to focus on these games and also to give the time to make the right decision," Southgate said.

"After the Euros there is a huge amount of emotion and feeling and fatigue from going through a tournament like that. I want to make sure that I am making the right decisions for the right reasons.

"We have happily parked that for the time being. The discussions are very much open and [FA chief executive] Mark Bullingham has been really, really supportive.

"But I have really felt this task of getting the country to the World Cup was the priority. We can look at everything in the next few weeks."

Hired as England manager in November 2016, Southgate signed a new four-year contract after leading his side to the semi-finals at Russia 2018 and has since added a trip to the final at Euro 2020.

There has been speculation he could seek a return to club management after the World Cup.