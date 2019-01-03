Son out to continue golden period with South Korea

The host will be expected to progress from a Group A completed by Thailand, India and Bahrain but serious contenders for the overall crown are set to come from elsewhere.

South Korea suffered final heartache against Australia four years ago but head into this tournament on an impressive run of form and able to call upon the continent's outstanding player.

Much has changed for the Socceroos since their moment of glory in Sydney four years ago, while four-time winner Japan is also undergoing a transitional period.

Iran is the highest-placed side in the FIFA rankings and its formidable defence will be the bedrock of a title tilt, while Saudi Arabia has also retained a high-profile head coach despite an initially chastening experience at the 2018 World Cup.