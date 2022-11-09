Son fit for South Korea's World Cup campaign

The Tottenham attacker's participation had been in doubt after suffering a fracture near his left eye during a Champions League clash with Marseille at the start of this month.

Club boss Antonio Conte had previously stated it would be "impossible" for the player to feature for Spurs before the mid-season break, sparking fears he could miss out on the World Cup entirely.

Now however, Son - who has 35 goals in 104 senior appearances for South Korea - has revealed he will be fit to feature, and that he is expected to join his country in Qatar.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week," the forward wrote on Instagram.

"I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all.

"In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you. Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too.

"I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country. See you soon."

News of Son's availability for the South Korea team will come as a major boost, with the 30-year-old - a member of its Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 squads - now set for his third World Cup.

The Spurs forward needs to make just one more appearance to sit 10th on the country's all-time capped list in men's international football, jointly with Kim Tae-young and Lee Dong-gook on 105.