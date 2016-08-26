Socceroos star Leckie ready to fire for Ingolstadt

WATCH Hamburg v Ingolstadt EXCLUSIVELY LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, 11.30pm, Saturday 27 August

Australia attacker Matthew Leckie is tipping Bundesliga minnow Ingolstadt to prove that last season’s 11th place finish was no fluke as the club prepares for its second year in Germany’s top tier.

The team from the tiny Bavarian town was expected to asphyxiate in the rarefied air at the summit of German football after winning promotion for the first time – only to more than hold its own.

With a new manager and a new approach going into Saturday night's (AEST) season opener away to Hamburg, Leckie, 25, sees further evolution at a club where he has emerged as a mainstay under previous coach Ralph Hasenhuttl and he again looms as a key figure for successor Markus Kauczinski.

Heavily linked with Queens Park Rangers in recent months, Leckie resisted joining international teammate Massimo Luongo in west London, his decision made all the easier by the appointment of the attack-minded Kauczinski after Hasenhuttl left for Leipzig.

“I was interested in what QPR were going to offer in terms of their goals for promotion," said Leckie, speaking for the first time about the Championship club's approach. “The situation didn't last too long. It was one of those things were going to the Championship would have been a bit of a step down.

“I never closed the window to QPR but in the end it didn't work out.

"I didn't know what to expect when the new coach was appointed but has been here a couple of months and I really like the way we are playing and I wanted to stay in the end anyway.

“If I hadn’t been happier than maybe something could have happened. It would a nice thought to get promoted to a premier league but like I said I am really enjoying it here.”

Under Hasenhuttl, who worked a minor miracle in piloting the club to the top flight in only his second year in charge, Die Schanzer were all about harrying and hassling opponents and Leckie spent much of his time tracking back into his own territory.

“Under our new coach we’ll still be playing a pressing game but will also sit back at times and hold a tight line," he said. “We will be more of a footballing team. Any player would like that more. In terms of style it will be a bit like the Socceroos, and that’s a bonus for me.

“I will be looking to get on the ball more in dangerous areas."

Survival, though, will still be the name of the game.

"The goal for the club is to stay in the Bundesliga again, anything beyond that is a bonus just like last year," Leckie said. "Everybody thought we’d be battling relegation last year but that was never the case.

"The key is a good start to the season and from what I see so far the signs are looking really good."

International duty also beckons with the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Iraq on 1 September and against UAE in Abu Dhabi six days later.

"With Australia, it’s the start if a new phase and we need to get off to a quick start," Leckie said. "We've been very strong at home for the last few years and we want to continue that.”