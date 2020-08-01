EFL Championship
Socceroos great Kewell appointed Oldham boss

League Two club Oldham Athletic has appointed former Leeds United, Liverpool and Australia forward Harry Kewell as its new head coach.

Kewell, 41, replaces Dino Maamria, who was sacked after 10 months at the helm on Saturday (AEST).

Oldham is the third team in English football's fourth tier Kewell has taken on in the early stages of his coaching career, after spells at Crawley Town and Notts County.

The Latics have had seven bosses since Abdallah Lemsagam became owner in 2018, including a 31-day spell for Manchester United great Paul Scholes last year.

Kewell was part of the Liverpool team that won the 2005 UEFA Champions League and scored 17 times across 58 caps for Australia, which included appearances at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

 

