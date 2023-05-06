Skinner urges United players to relish run-in

United leads the Women’s Super League with three games to go but defending champion Chelsea, which will also take on Skinner’s side in the Women’s FA Cup final, is only four points behind with two games in hand.

Whether Skinner's side pips Chelsea or not, this has been a hugely impressive season for United's women's set-up, which was only founded in 2018.

“We’ve equalled our best ever points tally with three games to go, we’re in an FA Cup final making history, we’ve had the best clean sheet record, joint best defensive record, best goalscoring record,” Skinner told reporters.

“For me, this team should go into these last games and enjoy every minute and I’m going to remind them of that.”

The first of that final trio of league matches comes against struggling Tottenham Hotspur, which need points to try to avoid relegation.

United will be without suspended captain Katie Zelem, while Norwegian duo Maria Thorisdottir and Lisa Naalsund are injured.

Chelsea needed a late winner from Australia captain Sam Kerr against Liverpool in mid-week to keep matters in their hands and will again be playing catch-up when it takes on sixth-placed Everton.

Boss Emma Hayes believes her side is ready for a final push, saying on chelseafc.com: “The first challenge on Sunday is to make sure we’re wide awake from the first minute.

“We weren’t against Liverpool, and they punished us for that, which meant we were then chasing the game from that moment. So we need to be better prepared mentally.

“This part of a season is always really tough – even more so with a World Cup on the horizon – but we’ve got a gutsy group that loves winning trophies.

“Wins like Wednesday night’s will give us the confidence that we can keep going and picking up the results we need to achieve our goals.”

Key defender Millie Bright may not play again this season but her centre-back partner Kadeisha Buchanan is close to a return.

Kerr, meanwhile, missed training on the weekend to lead Australia’s delegation at the King’s coronation.

Second-placed Manchester City faces Liverpool while bottom side Reading hosts Aston Villa and fellow struggler Brighton meets West Ham.