Shaqiri faces lengthy layoff with calf tear

Shaqiri picked up the injury during Switzerland's Nations League clash with England on 10 June.

The 27-year-old returned to Liverpool's Melwood training complex on Monday, but he faces a period of rehabilitation before he can take part in full training.

"Shaq is still injured from the national team and it will take a while until he is in again," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"He has a tear in his calf, so he will not be involved for a while."

Shaqiri, a reported £13million signing from Stoke City last year, also spent time on the sidelines towards the end of last season with a groin injury.

Liverpool kick off their warm-up matches ahead of the new campaign with a trip to neighbours Tranmere Rovers on Thursday.