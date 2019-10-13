Scotland hits San Marino for six

After Scotland's 4-0 loss away to Russia last time out, manager Steve Clarke said his side had to make sure that result was "the very, very bottom of the lowest" for the Tartan Army.

McGinn ensured it ended a four-game run of losses in Group I before the break, after which the match became increasingly farcical due to Hampden Park's sodden pitch.

Lawrence Shankland netted his first international goal, debutant defender Stuart Findlay headed home a corner and substitute Stuart Armstrong hit a sweet free-kick to make the scoreline more emphatic.

Scotland had scored only once in their past four games but broke the deadlock in the 12th minute in driving Glasgow rain.

Ryan Christie cut inside on the right and curled the ball towards Aldo Simoncini's bottom-left corner, with McGinn applying a deft touch to make sure.

McGinn was gifted a second when Simoncini pushed a tame Scott McTominay shot into his path, then he secured the matchball moments before half-time by pouncing from close range.

Conditions became more difficult after the interval and when McTominay's long-range drive thudded against the crossbar in the 65th minute, ex-Queen's Park striker Shankland was on hand to tuck home the rebound on his old home ground.

Findlay then joined Shankland in opening his international account with a header from Christie's corner, while Armstrong's glorious set-piece goal helps give Clarke's side hope for the future.