Salford claims slender advantage over Stockport

The hosts were much the better side on the night and the shot statistics bore that out, but all they could muster was the single first-half goal from experienced striker Matt Smith.

Neil Wood’s side could well go on to rue not taking a healthier advantage into next weekend's second leg, although it did condemn County to its first defeat since February.

The Ammies, who ended the regular campaign four points behind fourth-placed Stockport, made the early running.

Conor McAleny saw an early effort from distance deflected behind, while County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe then had to charge off his line to bravely deny veteran Adrian Mariappa.

It was taking Stockport time to settle into a decent rhythm and it was denied by the woodwork with its first meaningful attack in the 16th minute.

Connor Evans’s initial strike was superbly parried by keeper Alex Cairns, with skipper Ryan Croasdale then thumping the crossbar from the follow-up.

Barely a minute later the hosts notched what proved to be the evening’s winner.

Elliot Watt swung over a perfect cross for Smith and he out-jumped Fraser Horsfall before powering home a header from six yards.

It was almost two just past the half-hour mark when Hinchliffe was forced to dive full length to keep out Stevie Mallan’s superb curling free-kick.

Salford, chasing a potential fifth promotion in only nine years, had dominated the opening 45 minutes, but its advantage remained at just the one goal when referee Tom Nield blew for half-time.

The theme continued into the second period, with Salford on the attack from the off.

It went close with the first opportunity after the restart, with Smith teeing up Callum Hendry for a low drive which Hinchliffe saved well.

Stockport passes were going astray, while host Salford was collectively tidy in possession and looked much more of a threat.

Just before the hour mark, Hendry was again afforded plenty of space just outside the Stockport box, but this time he blazed high and wide.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor made a couple of attacking changes in a bid to light a much-needed spark, but Salford’s backline was comfortably repelling any threat thrown its way.

At the other end the Ammies almost bagged a second when Hinchliffe produced a brilliant diving stop to keep out McAleny’s strike.

Stockport upped the tempo in the closing stages, with substitues Isaac Olaofe and Ryan Rydel both going close, but it could not find an equaliser it would arguably scarcely have deserved.