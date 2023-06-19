SERIE A
Football

Saka bags hat-trick as England thumps North Macedonia

Bukayo Saka scored a jaw-dropping first career hat-trick as rampant England roared to a 7-0 victory against North Macedonia in Tuesday's (AEST) memorable Euro 2024 qualifier.

Tim Goode/PA Wire

Gareth Southgate’s side is all but assured of making it to Germany having reached the halfway point of qualification with four wins from its four Group C games.

Harry Kane struck twice in an Old Trafford annihilation that also saw Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips get in on the act, but ever-improving talent Saka was the star of the show with his tremendous treble.

The 21-year-old is at the heart of a catchy new chant about England going to Berlin and showed just why he is considered one of the world’s best young talents.

Saka slammed home from a tight angle after Kane’s opener – the sixth straight game he has scored in – and before Rashford’s goal at his home ground.

The young forward left the 70,708 in attendance stunned immediately after the break when scoring a sensational left-footed strike from a similarly impressive pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Saka soon completed the first hat-trick of his senior career with a cool finish that was complemented by substitute Phillips’ tap-in and a Kane spot-kick.

News England Football Gareth Southgate North Macedonia Bukayo Saka
Previous NZ's clash with Qatar abandoned over racism claims
Read
NZ's clash with Qatar abandoned over racism claims
Next Northern Ireland stunned by Kazakhstan
Read
Northern Ireland stunned by Kazakhstan
-

Latest Stories

>