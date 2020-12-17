LaLiga
Russia axed from 2022 World Cup after ban is upheld

Russia will be barred from competing as a nation at the Olympic Games, Winter Olympics and football World Cup over the next two years after the Court of Arbitration for Sport partly upheld a suspension imposed for breaching anti-doping rules.

Sport's highest court on Friday (AEDT) banned Russia from international sports competitions for two years including the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling halved a four-year ban for systematic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Under the landmark decision which also excludes the country from the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Russians will still be allowed to compete, but only as neutrals.

The CAS verdict followed a four-day arbitration hearing between WADA and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at a secret location last month.

The showdown, in front of three CAS judges took place following WADA's decision last year to declare RUSADA non-compliant after the Russian body was accused of manipulating drug testing data.

