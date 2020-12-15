Ronaldo honoured to join Messi, Maradona in All-Time XI

The French publication presented its all-time dream team on Tuesday (AEDT), with Juventus superstar Ronaldo named alongside Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona – who died last month.

⭐ After the votes of 140 journalists from all around the world, here is the #BOdreamteam with 11 best players of all time, following by the second and the third team squad !⭐ pic.twitter.com/jC95nllz9A — France Football (@francefootball) December 14, 2020

Brazil great Ronaldo, former Milan captain Paolo Maldini, Xavi, Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus, Cafu and goalkeeper Lev Yashin completed the XI.

Reacting to his inclusion, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo tweeted: "I'm very honoured to be part of France Football's All Time 11."

"What an amazing Dream Team... They all deserve my respect and admiration and I'm obviously proud to be amongst such extraordinary players. Thank you!"

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid's record goalscorer – has won five Champions League titles, three Premier League trophies, Euro 2016 glory, two Serie A crowns and as many LaLiga triumphs to go with numerous other silverware.

Ronaldo celebrated his 100th Juventus appearance with a brace in Sunday's 3-1 Serie A win over Genoa.

Not only was Ronaldo making his 100th Juve appearance, he also became the first player to reach 400 wins across Europe's top five leagues this century.

Additionally, Ronaldo – who has netted 77 times since joining Juve in 2018 – reached 31 goals for the calendar year, making him the third Bianconeri player to reach this milestone in the top flight, and the first since Omar Sivori in 1961.

Serie A holder Juve faces Atalanta on Thursday (AEDT), with the 35-year-old Ronaldo looking to add to his 10 league goals this term.