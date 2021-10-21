Aussies Abroad
Football

Roma thrashing hits Mourinho for six for first time

A Jose Mourinho side has conceded six or more goals in a single game for the first time ever, in the 1008th match of his managerial career after Roma was thrashed 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League.

Getty

Jose Mourinho had never conceded six goals in a single match in over 1000 games as a manager, but his proud record came crashing down against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt on Friday (AEDT).

Roma managed to pull one back through Carles Perez after Bodo/Glimt took a 2-0 lead, but that was the only resistance the Serie A giant could muster, eventually losing the match 6-1.

News Roma Football Jose Mourinho UEFA Conference League
Previous Vitesse humbles uninspiring Spurs
Read
Vitesse humbles uninspiring Spurs
Next Mourinho takes the blame for Norway humiliation
Read
Mourinho takes the blame for Norway humiliation

Latest Stories

>