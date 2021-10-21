Roma thrashing hits Mourinho for six for first time

Jose Mourinho had never conceded six goals in a single match in over 1000 games as a manager, but his proud record came crashing down against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt on Friday (AEDT).

I just witnessed my dear local team Bodø/Glimt smash José Mourinho’s Rome 6-1😍😭 Surely one of the most memorable nights of my life pic.twitter.com/Kimj0RKUbT — Martin🇳🇴🔰 (@wazzaera) October 21, 2021

Roma managed to pull one back through Carles Perez after Bodo/Glimt took a 2-0 lead, but that was the only resistance the Serie A giant could muster, eventually losing the match 6-1.