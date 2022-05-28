Reynolds and McElhenney to stay at Wrexham

That assurance came on Sunday (AEST) from Humphrey Ker, the British comedy actor and writer who first brought the club to the attention of the Hollywood duo.

Wrexham suffered a harrowing 5-4 defeat to Grimsby Town after extra-time in the National League play-off semi-finals, with Reynolds and McElhenney both at the Racecourse Ground to witness the disappointing reverse.

Ker got to know It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star McElhenney when he joined his production company, and talks between the duo during the first COVID-19 lockdown led to the idea of becoming involved with a team, with McElhenney said to have become hooked on the Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die.

Deadpool superstar Reynolds was then brought on board and Wrexham was taken over, with the view to making a documentary series about the club, set to be titled Welcome To Wrexham.

But there was a sour twist at the end of the stars' first full season as Wrexham owners, as Grimsby's Luke Waterfall scored his second goal of the game in the 119th minute to give the Mariners victory after extra-time, earning them a place in the play-off final at London Stadium on 6 June (AEST).

Adding to the cruel narrative was the fact Waterfall is a former Wrexham player.

Ker, executive director of the club, wrote on Twitter: "Thank you to all the players, staff and fans of @Wrexham_AFC for a very special first full season. We will be back, we will be stronger, and we will be honoured to do it for the people of this great town."