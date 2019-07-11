Relieved Sturridge reunited with stolen dog

Sturridge was incensed on social media yesterday after coming home to discover his house was ransacked by burglars, who pinched his beloved pooch Lucci.

The 29 year-old took to on Instagram yesterday, offering a cash reward for anyone who could provide information and the plea has paid off after his dog was safely returned today.

Sturridge expressed his delight on social media, saying: “I can’t believe it. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone on social media who supported us and raised awareness. I’m so thankful.”

The England international confirmed Lucci was tracked down courtesy of a tip off from television reporter Kimberly Cheng, who received a tip-off on her show.