Relieved Sturridge reunited with stolen dog

Sturridge offers reward for his stolen dog
Sturridge was incensed on social media yesterday after coming home to discover his house was ransacked by burglars, who pinched his beloved pooch Lucci.
The 29 year-old took to on Instagram yesterday, offering a cash reward for anyone who could provide information and the plea has paid off after his dog was safely returned today.
Thanks to everyone worldwide for the support. We’re so grateful for you all without you this wouldn’t have been possible!! @luccidapoochie is safe and sound!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thanks to everyone involved across LA. Special thanks to @kimberlychengtv for giving us the tip off that someone called into the show and said they have him. Her lead enabled myself and friends to go pick him up. 😎🙌🏾❤️
Sturridge expressed his delight on social media, saying: “I can’t believe it. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone on social media who supported us and raised awareness. I’m so thankful.”
The England international confirmed Lucci was tracked down courtesy of a tip off from television reporter Kimberly Cheng, who received a tip-off on her show.