BUNDESLIGA
Football

Red cards galore in crazy Argentinian cup final

Madness descended on Racing Club's 2-1 Trofeo de Campeones win over Boca Juniors, with an astonishing 10 red cards handed out between the 90th minute and the 120th minute.

Racing Club

After a fast start in which Norberto Briasco's 19th-minute opener for Boca was cancelled out by Racing club's Matias Rojas three minutes later, neither side could find a winner as the match - in its third season - settled into a dour affair. 

With extra time looming large, the game exploded to life in the fifth minute of stoppage time with Sebastian Villa (Boca) and Johan Carbonaro (Racing) both seeing red. 

It was a mere taste of what was to come. 

The home side had another six players sent off in the ensuing extra time period, with four players - Louis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Diego Gonzalez and Dario Benedetto - all shown the straight red. 

Two additional players left the field having received a second yellow. For its part. Racing Club had two extra players sent off on straight reads - Carlos Alcaraz and Catriel Cabellos. 

By the time the ref blew full-time on Racing's 2-1 win, the pitch had 12 players left on it. 

News Boca Juniors Racing Club Football Trofeo De Campeones
Previous Messi, Neymar and Pogba set for COD call-up
Read
Messi, Neymar and Pogba set for COD call-up
Next
-

Latest Stories

>