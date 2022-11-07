After a fast start in which Norberto Briasco's 19th-minute opener for Boca was cancelled out by Racing club's Matias Rojas three minutes later, neither side could find a winner as the match - in its third season - settled into a dour affair.

With extra time looming large, the game exploded to life in the fifth minute of stoppage time with Sebastian Villa (Boca) and Johan Carbonaro (Racing) both seeing red.

It was a mere taste of what was to come.

The home side had another six players sent off in the ensuing extra time period, with four players - Louis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Diego Gonzalez and Dario Benedetto - all shown the straight red.

Two additional players left the field having received a second yellow. For its part. Racing Club had two extra players sent off on straight reads - Carlos Alcaraz and Catriel Cabellos.

By the time the ref blew full-time on Racing's 2-1 win, the pitch had 12 players left on it.