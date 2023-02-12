Record goalscorer Giroud ready to play on for France

The 36-year-old Milan striker was toying with halting his career with Les Bleus following their defeat on penalties to Argentina in the 19 December FIFA World Cup final.

However, Giroud feels he has still plenty to give his country in an active role, and the man who has netted 53 goals in 120 games will aim to be a part of the group heading into the upcoming European Championship campaign.

It may help Giroud's cause that Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has retired from France duty, having missed the Qatar 2022 finals due to injury.

Speaking to French broadcaster France 2, Giroud said: "No, no, it's not over. Emotions, I hope there will still be some to come.

"I'm not ready to hang up [my boots], to take off this blue jersey which is close to my heart.

"I have the motivation to continue and the physique too, I feel good. For the moment I am still selectable and a player of the France team "

Head coach Deschamps, who was retained after deciding he too was not ready to step away from Les Bleus, saw Giroud score four goals during France's World Cup run.

They came up just short of a successful title defence, with Giroud grabbing a vital quarter-final winner against England among his contribution.

Giroud overtook Thierry Henry to become France's top scorer during the World Cup campaign, surpassing the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker's haul of 51 national team goals.

Captain Hugo Lloris, along with fellow goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and defender Raphael Varane, retired from France duty after the World Cup.

France begins its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with Group B games against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in March.