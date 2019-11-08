Rapinoe labels racism sanctions 'a joke'

Rapinoe highlighted the €75,000 ($120,400) fine given to Bulgaria by UEFA last month after evidence of racist abuse during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier with England as an example of where the sport is continuing to fall short.

Bulgaria was also ordered to play two games behind closed doors — the second of which is suspended for two years — in a decision Rapinoe branded "an absolute joke".

"We're not going to accept this. This is not something that's going to be in our game," she said.

"So I feel like all of the clubs and the presidents and fan groups and everyone, you know, frankly are failing these players.

"If you're ever caught doing anything racist you should be banned for life. That's just the end of it. I mean £65,000 is an absolute joke.

"For me I'm just like, make it super extreme so it's damaging to the team, to the federation, so it's damaging financially."

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling played in England's recent qualifier in Sofia and has been praised for speaking out about racism.

Rapinoe has urged others to follow his example.

"I need all the players on Raheem's team, all the players in the Premier League and in the leagues abroad to make it their problem because it really is everybody's issue," she said.

Rapinoe won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as the United States defended its FIFA Women's World Cup crown earlier this year, before collecting the Best FIFA Women's Player award in September.