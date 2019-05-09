Raiola to appeal FIGC suspension

Agent Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was given a three-month suspension on Wednesday, though the FIGC did not provide any specific reasoning.

And Raiola has now responded to the FIGC's decision, reassuring his clients that business will carry on as usual during the transfer window.

In a statement released on his official Twitter page, Raiola wrote: "This 'Italian Ban' is not a surprise, unfortunately.

"My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by a political willing, without taking into the right consideration the reason of law.

"It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies. Law and justice, however, must prevail in any civil and correct system and I hope my name will be restored in the next chapter of this story.

"I guess the FIGC has not forgiven my criticism of the role it's played in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as its role in the problems of racism. My opinions certainly influenced this decision.

"I will seek justice against this injustice and freedom of speech in every legal court possible to me as my main task is in the interest of Italian football.

"I will proudly conduct this fight in order to obtain what it is in conformity with law. This discussion is contained to the Italian territory and has no repercussions on the players I represent."

De Ligt is one of Raiola's high-profile clients likely to be on the move in the close season, with Barcelona favourites to land the Ajax captain.